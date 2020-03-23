Report: 2020 Olympics To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Report: 2020 Olympics To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Longtime International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday the 2020 Tokyo Games "are not going to start on July 24." 0

