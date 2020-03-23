Global  

Report: 2020 Olympics To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Longtime International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today on Monday the 2020 Tokyo Games &quot;are not going to start on July 24.&quot;

