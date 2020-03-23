Playful Ferret Has Fun with Paper Towel Roll

Occurred on March 19, 2020 / Nanaimo, British Colombia, Canada Info from Licensor: "Ripley, my 10 week old ferret, was quarantined in the kitchen for having the ferret Coronavirus (ECE) - at the same time as the rest of the world was quarantining for COVID-19.

Being quite young, the virus had little effect on her, but we didn’t want it spreading to our other ferrets.

The containment was boring her, so my husband gave her an empty paper towel roll (paper towel being a hot commodity at the time) to play with - trying to keep her occupied.

She discovered that she was too big to fit into the roll but delighted in cramming her head inside anyway and then flinging herself around trying to get it off.

She did this repeatedly for quite some time before tiring herself out."