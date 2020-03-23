Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

Ann, this is a question for you.

This one comes from libby.

She says i am in the retirement community.

I understand i need to quarantine.

What are the state guidelines for what we can and cannot do?

She specifically mentions whether it's okay to walk down the hall or get food delivered.

>> my mother lives in assisted living.

They have been put in lockdown.

I mean, nobody can come and go.

Again, it goes back, walking down the hall, running into somebody, having food delivered, i don't see it as a good idea.

But your facility will tell you what they expect and, please, abide by it because the cdc, the alabama department of public health, the doctors, everybody is telling you to stay away from each other.

That's the bottom line.

It's hard for extra verts, i'll tell you, and people that we have a hard time because we're touchers and feelers.

But we have to do it this time to save lives.

It's lives we're talking about at the end of the day.

>> i think most of those assisted living facilities actually took the lead in preventing visitors.

Much the same as hospitals have done.

Limiting the number of visitors who can come into the facilities.

I think now they banned them all to the, is that right?

>> that's right.

>> so in the hospital actually we only limited the visits for those who really end of life situation, pregnant patient that need one visitor to come with them.

Otherwise, we really do not want other visitors to come to the hospital.

One, for their sake.

The other side is really because we really have sick patients.

If they get exposed to coronavirus, they have a higher chance of dying.

>> all




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeganWaay

Megan Reyna WAAY 31 RT @mariewaxel: Do you have questions about Coronavirus? Tell us what you want to know. Comment below or submit your questions through this… 5 days ago

mariewaxel

Marie Waxel WAAY 31 Do you have questions about Coronavirus? Tell us what you want to know. Comment below or submit your questions thro… https://t.co/DsehbJIIsk 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.