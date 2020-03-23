WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: What are the rules for retirement communities?

Ann, this is a question for you.

This one comes from libby.

She says i am in the retirement community.

I understand i need to quarantine.

What are the state guidelines for what we can and cannot do?

She specifically mentions whether it's okay to walk down the hall or get food delivered.

>> my mother lives in assisted living.

They have been put in lockdown.

I mean, nobody can come and go.

Again, it goes back, walking down the hall, running into somebody, having food delivered, i don't see it as a good idea.

But your facility will tell you what they expect and, please, abide by it because the cdc, the alabama department of public health, the doctors, everybody is telling you to stay away from each other.

That's the bottom line.

It's hard for extra verts, i'll tell you, and people that we have a hard time because we're touchers and feelers.

But we have to do it this time to save lives.

It's lives we're talking about at the end of the day.

>> i think most of those assisted living facilities actually took the lead in preventing visitors.

Much the same as hospitals have done.

Limiting the number of visitors who can come into the facilities.

I think now they banned them all to the, is that right?

>> that's right.

>> so in the hospital actually we only limited the visits for those who really end of life situation, pregnant patient that need one visitor to come with them.

Otherwise, we really do not want other visitors to come to the hospital.

One, for their sake.

The other side is really because we really have sick patients.

If they get exposed to coronavirus, they have a higher chance of dying.

>> all