The Misadventures of Mr. Wilt Movie (1989) 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s - Published The Misadventures of Mr. Wilt Movie (1989) The Misadventures of Mr. Wilt Movie Trailer HD (1989) - Plot synopsis: An unlucky lecturer's wife goes missing and he's accused of her murder. Director: Michael Tuchner Writers: Tom Sharpe, Andrew Marshall, David Renwick Stars: Griff Rhys Jones, Mel Smith, Alison Steadman 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this