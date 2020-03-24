Businesses Affect by Shelter in Place (3-23-20)

Six hours, the city of st.

Joseph will enact its stay-at-home ordinance which will close all non essential business in efforts to stop the spread of covid-19.

It's a move that will no doubt impact those who run some of those businesses as kq2's ron johnson reports.

<<st.

Joseph businesses big and small are starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus' economic impact.

I would've never imagined anything like this it's pretty scarythis local photographer felling the effects of that impact first hand.

As many more businesses deemed non- essential like hers are forced to cease operations amid the coronavirus, those who are self employed saying their bottom line is likely already busted.

Almost all of my income overnight is just completely gone.it's not easy for other businesses around town with staff either, as managers say the closures mean having to tell their staff members they con no longer guarantee steady work.it was so heartbreaking last week when we had to tell the girls that hey we don't know what the future holds right now we don't know about your hoursin the midst of so much uncertainly, some businesses have had to adapt to changes, such as shifting traffic from their stores to the web.

We're still trying to get it out there that hey we still can do things for you it will just be online.not every business can make that transition however, some say they rely on face-to-face interaction.

Ive had to completely close down my business, i'm a photographer a majority of my job is taking the picture and the interaction.

Many of the business owners we spoke with said their future remains unclear we have no clue what tomorrow's gonna bring us.

Yet they remain hopeful when all this is in the past they can coe back stronger than before.

Its just one of those things where we just hope and pray that whenever this is over our customers will be coming back to us.

Ron johnson kq2 news.>> the city's stay at home ordinance start just after midnight tonight and is set to last for thirty days.