Coronavirus: Students Crave Social Interaction During Online Home Schooling now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:00s - Published Coronavirus: Students Crave Social Interaction During Online Home Schooling Parents, teachers and students all learned lessons Monday as they continued to navigate online schooling due to the coronavirus school closures. Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-23-2020) 0

