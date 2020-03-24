Global  

Blue Springs family makes mask to help health care professionals

Ashley Hankins and her daughters are trying to help out healthcare professionals by providing mask during the COVID - 19 Pandemic.

Many nurses and doctors are scrambling to find protective gear like masks amid the coronavirus outbreak... top healthcare officials say there is not enough stock piled gear to meet the needs of the healthcare system as the pandemic continues..

W-t-v-a's alisa anderson spoke with a mother and her daughters in blue springs who are doing making mask to help those on the front lines... ashley hankins and her daughters are some of the many people who are trying to help during the corona virus outbreak... they are making mask like this one in my hand.

They pass them out to places like here at north mississippi medical center in tupelo..

..

((nat sound- sewing machine)) when ashley hankins and her daughters heard health care workers were in need of masks.... they got to work... sot: ashley hankins makes mask " i thought well we are stuck at home and we have the time so i thought maybe that was a way i could help out and it was good because my three daughters are at home from school.

So they wanted to get involved and help.

" hankins made a post on facebook letting people know about their project.

The request started pouring in.

Sot: georgia kate crawford "we actually have a list .

We have over a hundred.

We just been trying to get as many as we can over time."

It takes about fifteen minutes to make one mask.

Each person has a specific job.

((nat sound)) when the mask are done hankin's daughters drop them off.

Many of the mask go to hospital's and doctor's offices.

Sot: evie crawford "it"s just good to give back to them like all the health care workers and stuff.

They're doing so much while everybody is at home and their putting their lives at risk and i just think it's good to help them out."

Hankins says her husband sells fabric so they have fabric samples all around the house.

She said they plan to make the mask until they run out of supplies.

In tupelo.

Im alisa anderson w-t-v-a 9 news... today - the houston school district started




