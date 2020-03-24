Congressman LaMalfa speaks on stimulus package

Global  

Congressman LaMalfa spoke with Anchor Debbie Cobb about the nearly $2 trillion stimulus package.

Congressman doug lamalfa..

Who represents district one..

In california..

Is joining us now..

Via phone..

To talk about what's being done on the federal level..

Congressman lamalfa..

Thanks for joining us..

The country waiting to see the response from the federal government in the form of a stimulous package..

1) this is close to a two-trillion dollar stimulus package..

What's in it?

How will this slow the spread?

And stop the destruction of the economy?

2) small, medium and large businesses are hurting over this..

Local restaurants having to close..

What's being done?

3) what is the hold up on the stimulous pkg??

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell just said today democrats are wanting tax credits for solar energy and wind energy..

And new admissions standards for airlines..

Things that have nothing to do with this crisis..

Democrats say republicans want to relax restrictions to give money to corporations??

Can you confirm this???

Can both parties put their differences aside and get to work for the people???

4) congressman la-malfa..

Closing thoughts?

Thank you congressman 'la- malfa'..

For joining us..

