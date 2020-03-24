Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Order For Tri-State Area Travelers To Self-Quarantine

CBS4's Mike Cugno reports on the new executive order that mandates 14 days of isolation.



Tweets about this GreyEyes My home state doing what's right for their people and issues stay at home order for next three weeks. #DeSantis fu… https://t.co/icfOrGfQUK 12 hours ago quid RT @anavandyek: @Monica_Wilcox Trust, most of us here are frustrated. Some counties and cities are doing more than the state because DeSant… 1 day ago Ashley @Monica_Wilcox Trust, most of us here are frustrated. Some counties and cities are doing more than the state becaus… https://t.co/ScnWDy0zoy 1 day ago Robin Williams Adams RT @garywhite13: New: @GovRonDeSantis issues order directing all restaurants in state to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption;… 3 days ago Gary White New: @GovRonDeSantis issues order directing all restaurants in state to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consum… https://t.co/6SgVa78MY8 3 days ago Jacksonville Daily Record & Observer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues an executive order waiving state statute requirements for local governments to hav… https://t.co/Z6A26Q84Vx 3 days ago