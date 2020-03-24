Pro boxer Maliek Montgomery still chasing greatness despite coronavirus pandemic

Of the year in region four 3-a ... and the macon telegraph's middle georgia fan's choice player of the year ... pro boxer maliek montgomery is still putting in work at the gym amid all of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the corona-virus ... he says the work just doesn't stop ... :16-:22 yup if you stay ready you don't have to get ready macon's own maliek montgomery understands that through all the turmoil, plus the suspension of sports he's still chasing greatness and you know what he looks at the glass half full, not half-empty "it does nothing but give me more time to prepare.and really give me more time to get better.

Get more precise with my shots and stuff like that."

Now maliek says he's still going to take the proper precautions but he's not going to let the coronavius stop his ability to train he says he absolutely refuses to the virus touch his work ethic ... "the drive is the same, man.

Even with everything going on with the virus, and all that.

I'm still day in and day out, working hard 24/7 to get better at my craft."

However the reality for now is that the coronavirus has navigated its way into the boxing world too postponing all of maliek's matches, which means it's definitely hit home in some way, shape or form ... "before the virus really took off and they started cancelling everything, i had some potential fights coming up.

I was supposed to fight this month and next month that i know for sure.

All of the fights got cancelled.

I was supposed to be traveling out to vegas for a training came.

They shut down all that" now maliek is 4-0 with 4 knockouts in his professional career.

He still has a long way to go and like thousands of athletes his season for now has been cut short too but he has a message for those who need a little bit of encouragement ... "just stick to it, man.

Just stick to it.

Keep pushing.

Don't let stuff stop you, yeah,