First case of coronavirus confirmed in Otsego County

The Otsego County resident was in quarantine when symptoms started, and was tested as soon as possible.

This person is still in isolation and close contacts have been notified.

Case of copartment says this person came in contact with someone in rensselaer county who had the virus.

The resident did show symptoms and called them to get tested.

Officials with the otsego county say they're prepared for the pandemic.

On monday, otsego county confirmed their first positive case of coronavirus.

That person is being quarantined inside thei r home with daily check ups.

Bond says: "so we'll continuue to monitor the individual make contact with him multiple times a day to make sure he's staying home and not going into the public.

The health department confrimed he got it from someone in a different county.

Bliss says: "wherever you travel whether it's locally or out of the county you need to assume that the people around you may be carriers if not ill themselves, they may be carriers."

Right now, the county has that one confirmed case, 37 people in mandatory quaratine, 10 in precautinary quarantine, wairight now, the county has that one confirmed case, 37 people in mandatory quaratine, 10 in precautinary quarantine, waiting on test results for 27 and 75 negative tests.

There is a possibility for more positive cases, so the county have formed a coronavirus task force.

Ruffles says: "what we're trying to do is reach out to all the municipalities in the county and send that to all the constituents and all the constituents in the county are hearing one voice and not hear this fro we can go forward together."

They're also looking at the economics of this pandemic and how it'll affect the county, but for now, they want to keep people informed.

"we do have a lot of inofrmation on our county website on the page, we do have the facebook page now that we also are publishing things on, if you don;t have web access diall 211 that'll get you to a switch board and that'll answer your basic quaestions and if you have morespecific questions they can direct you to the proper places tond that'll answer your basic quaestions and if you have morespecific questions they can direct you to the proper places to get mor einformation.

And who's testing?

"theuy're available at fox hospital and bassett, so of the private providers offices are dooing it but someone would have to contact their providers office to see if that's availabel."

They recommend you wash your hands, and practice social distancing.




