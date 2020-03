Health Headlines - 3-23-20

IF YOU'RE HAVING A HARD TIMEFINDING HAND SANITIZER... WHYNOT MAKE IT YOURSELF?A DOCTOR-DAUGHTER DUO INMASSACHUSETTS HAS GONE VIRAL...AFTER SHARING THEIR HOMEMADEHAND SANITIZER RECIPE ONLINE.LESLIE GAYDOS HAS THE STORY.IT'S PART SCIENCE EXPERIMENT,PART NECESSITY.THIRTEEN YEAR OLD LILY COMANDERHAS MIXED UP A FEW BATCHES OFHAND SANITIZER.:12"IT STARTED WHEN MY DAD AND IWENT TO A BUNCH OF PHARMACIES TOFIND HAND SANITIZER AND IT WASALLSOLD OUT.

WE DECIDED TO MAKE OUROWN."HER DAD, A BOSTON DOCTOR, KNOWSTHE IMPORTANCE OF USING THECORRECT RATIOS AND MADESURE THEY GOT IT RIGHT.:28"THERE WAS A BUNCH OF VIDEOS OUTTHERE THAT ARE TOTALLY WRONG.

SOWE LOOKED UP THE OFFICIALRECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE WORLDHEALTH ORGANIZATION ON THEOFFICIAL FORMULAS TO MAKE HANDSANITIZER."THEY ADAPTED THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION'S RECIPE FORETHANOL BASED SANITIZER.IT CONTAINS 190-PROOF GRAINALCOHOL, GLYCERIN AND WATER."THERE ARE SOME HINTS THATETHANOL-BASED HAND SANITIZERSARE BETTER FOR VIRUSES, SOTHAT'S THE ONETHAT WE CHOSE.

I MADE SURE THATI MADE LILY DO THE MATHCALCULATIONS HERSELF SO SHEWOULDUNDERSTAND."SHE DID, AND SHE SHARED THEIREXPERIENCE ON TIKTOK.AND SHE'S HAD HUNDREDS OF VIEWS.A FUN PROJECT AND THEY HAVEPLENTY OF HAND SANITIZER FORTHEIR $25 DOLLAR INVESTMENT."THE BEST THING TO DO IS TO WASHYOUR HANDS AND IF YOU CAN'T WASHYOUR HANDS, THEN USE THE HANDSANITIZER.

EVEN BETTER THAN THATIS JUST NOT TO EXPOSE YOURSELFUNNECESSARILY IN THEFIRST PLACE."THE WORLD'S LARGEST SPIRITMANUFACTURER IS ALSO GETTING INON THE HAND SANITIZERGAME.DIAGEO... PRODUCER OF GUINNESS BEER...SMIRNOFF VODKA AND JOHNNIEWALKERWHISKEY... HAS PLEDGED TO DONATEENOUGH ALCOHOL TO MAKE EIGHTMILLIONBOTTLES OF HAND SANITIZER.WE'VE TOLD YOU ABOUT SMALL CRAFTDISTILLERIES IN MICHIGAN ANDACROSSTHE U-S ARE DOING THE SAME.DIAGEO'S SANITIZER... MADE WITH96-PERCENT ALCOHOL... WILL BESENT TO HEALTHCA