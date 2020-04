We're Open Green Country: Bohemian Wood Fire Pizza Continues Cooking for Customers

OPEN DURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.

TONIGHT - IN OURNEW - "WE'RE OPEN GREENCOUNTRY" SERIES.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S KATIE KELEHER TELLS USHOW ONE LOCAL RESTAURANT ISTRYING TO KEEP ITS WORKFAMILY TOGETHER.05:30:42;38-05:30:45;45 "Imean, every day I wake up,I'm not sure if I'll have ajob to go to." PIZZAS ARESTILL GOING IN THE OVEN ATBOHEMIAN WOOD FIRE PIZZA.BUT.

BUSINESS IS DOWN..puttING STRESS ON THEEMPLOYEES.

FOR SINGLE MOMAMBER PADDOCK.

NOT GETTINGREGULAR TIPS.

IS CAUSING HERTO WORRY ABOUT PAYING THEBILLS.05:30:57;53-05:31:09;25AMBER PADDOCK, SERVER,BOHEMIAN WOOD FIRE PIZZA"It's stressful you know,especially like with my sonat home and you know he'sout of school.

We have noinformation on if he's goingto continue school, nohomework for him.

Like, it'sjust hard." SADLY, THERESTAURANT IN DOWNTOWN TULSAHAD TO LAY OFF MANY OF ITSEMPLOYEES.

WITH HOPES OFBEING ABLE TO HIRE THEM BACKSOON.05:24:53;02-05:25:06;28 AMYJOHNSON MCMILLIN, CO-OWNER,BOHEMIAN WOOD FIRE PIZZA"It's devastating.

We'velost.

We've had to let ouremployees go.

I mean, we'rea family here.

And these arepeople that are depending onthis on a daily basis."KKBRIDGE THE RESTAURANT SAYSIT'S NORMALLY PACKED FORDINNER.

EVEN THOUGH THEYHAVE LIMITED OPTIONS NOW.THEY'RE SEEING A LOT OFSUPPORT FROM THE COMMUNITY.05:30:51;02-05:30:58;26AMBER PADDOCK, SERVER,BOHEMIAN WOOD FIRE PIZZA"And I have a lot ofregulars I haven't seen in,like, weeks.

And luckily alot of them have come up tosee me and say hi and it'sstressful." THE RESTAURANTIS TAKING TO GO AND CURBSIDEDELIVERY ORDERS.

AND PLANSTO BE ON DELIVERY APPS LIKEDOOR DASH SOON.

UNTIL THEN.THEY HAVE A MESSAGE FOR THECOMMUNITY.05:33:47;31-05:33:52;09AMBER PADDOCK, SERVER,BOHEMIAN WOOD FIRE PIZZA"We're still here.

We'restill here for you.

Be herefor us.

