COVID-19 CRACKDOWN: Las Vegas police visit 113 businesses, suspend 7 licenses amid shutdown

VEGAS..METRO SHUTTING DOWN BUSINESSESCURRENTLY IGNORING THEGOVERNOR'S ORDERS TO CLOSE!13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE AT JONES ANDFLAMINGO WITH A BUSINESSWELL-KNOWN TO CHANNEL 13VIEWERS..JOE..THE NEVADA COIN MART..IS CLOSED!

LAS VEGAS POLICECAME HERE..AND ALONG WITH CLARK COUNTYAUTHORITIES..SAY..THEY ARE NOT AN ESSENTIALBUSINESS..THE OWNER...NEIL..BEGS TO DIFFER.THE NEVADA COIN MART...ON THE CORNER OF JONES ANDFLAMINGO..CLOSED FOR BUSINESS...KNOWN FOR BUYING EVERYTHINGFROM GOLD..

TO SILVER..DIAMONDS..ROLEXES..

AND COSTUMEJEWERLY.SOT: NEIL SACKMARY NEVADA COINMART 16:08:22 "WHEN TIMES GETREALLY TOUGH THAT'S WHAT A LOTNEIL SACKMARY..

IS A LONGTIME K-T-N-V ADVERTISER..AND HAS MADE MORE THAN TWOTHOUSAND PAID APPEARANCES..ON THE K-T-N-V PROGRAM..THE MORNING BLEND..NEIL SAYS..AUTHORITIES CAME KNOCKING OVERTHE WEEKEND.SOT NEIL SACKMARY NEVADA COINMART 16:02:21 "THEY SUSPENDEDMY BUSINESS LICENSE UNTILAPRIL 16 AS WELL AS THEY TOLDME I NEEDED TO CLOSE THE DOORSIMMEDIATELY TO THE GENERALPUBLIC." NEIL SAYS..IT BOILS DOWN TO THE TYPES OFBUSINESSES..THAT ARE EXEMPT FROM THEGOVERNOR'S MANDATORY BUSINESSSHUTDOWN..AND THE TYPES OF LICENCESSTHEY HAVE.SOT: NEIL SACKMARY NEVADA COINMART 16:06:27 "MOST PEOPLEDON'T KNOW THE DIFFERENCEBETWEEN A PAWN SHOP AT ASECONDHAND DEALER SO THEYNATURALLY ASSUME THAT APAWNSHOP IS WHAT WE HAVE.OPEN UNTIL THAT POINT THAT THEGOVERNORWOULD JUST SAY PAWN SHOPS ANDSECONDHAND DEALERS." NATS/MAX PAWN OVER AT MAXPAWN..THEY ARE ALLOWED TO STAYOPEN..AND BUSINESS IS BOOMINGTHE INDUSTRY IS CONSIDEREDESSENTIAL...BECAUSE IT MAKES LOANS..TO CUSTOMERS.SOT:MICHAEL MACK/MAX PAWN OWNER16:15:53 "IT WAS INTERESTINGTHE FIRST WEEK, IT KIND OF HADA STEADY FLOW OF BUSINESS ANDTHEN AS OF TODAY IT'S JUST OFFTHE CHARTS AND I FEEL LIKEIS THE OWNER OF MAX PAWN..IS A LONG TIME..FRIEND OF NEIL'S..HE WAS SHOCKED BY THE FORCEDSHUT DOWN..OF NEVADA COIN MART..SOT: MICHAEL MACK/MAX PAWNOWNER 16:18:20 "AND HE ASKED MEWHAT I THOUGHT AND I SAID YOUARE AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESSPEOPLE COME TO YOU EVERY DAYAUTHORITIES CONFIRMED..NEVADA COIN MART DOES NOTPOSSESS..A PAWN SHOP LICENSE..OR A BANKING LICENSE..AND WAS TOLD TO CLOSE UP.LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY THEY HAVEVISITED 113 BUSINESSES..AND HANDED OUT CITATIONS FORTHOSE DEFYING THE ORDER..AND SUSPENDED 7 BUSINESSLICENSES...SO FAR.HIS ATTORNEY..BELIEVES..NEVADA COIN MART..IS A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION..UNDER DEFINITION FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT..WE HAVE ASKED THE GOVERNOR'SOFFICE FOR CLARIFICATION.BUT WE DID NOT HEAR BACK.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.A SIGHT YOU TYPICALLY DON'T SEE