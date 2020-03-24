US dad builds homemade obstacle course for kids during self-isolation

A dad living in Meriden, Connecticut, created a homemade obstacle course for his two kids while the family is in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Nadrowski, who is deaf, has been taking care of his kids, after their mother put herself into quarantine, built this course to keep his daughters, Bayleigh and Dakota, entertained on March 22.

Kevin told Newsflare: "Since their mother is sick and put herself quarantined at a different location, I have been taking care of them.

"Every day, I'd think of something to do for them so they can keep themselves busy.

"Today was the beach theme, they were treated as if they were going to the beach but inside the house along with a beach scene on the TV.

You can check that out at my Instagram.

