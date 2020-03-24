Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US dad builds homemade obstacle course for kids during self-isolation

US dad builds homemade obstacle course for kids during self-isolation

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
US dad builds homemade obstacle course for kids during self-isolation

US dad builds homemade obstacle course for kids during self-isolation

A dad living in Meriden, Connecticut, created a homemade obstacle course for his two kids while the family is in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US dad builds homemade obstacle course for kids during self-isolation

A dad living in Meriden, Connecticut, created a homemade obstacle course for his two kids while the family is in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Nadrowski, who is deaf, has been taking care of his kids, after their mother put herself into quarantine, built this course to keep his daughters, Bayleigh and Dakota, entertained on March 22.

Kevin told Newsflare: "Since their mother is sick and put herself quarantined at a different location, I have been taking care of them.

"Every day, I'd think of something to do for them so they can keep themselves busy.

"Today was the beach theme, they were treated as if they were going to the beach but inside the house along with a beach scene on the TV.

You can check that out at my Instagram.

Www.instagram.com/kevinnadrowski."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.