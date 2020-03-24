India reports 10th death, man who returned from UAE succumbs| Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:21s - Published India reports 10th death, man who returned from UAE succumbs| Oneindia News India reports 10th death due to COVID-19; Pune lab gets nod to manufacture COVID-19 testing kits; Govt may cover COVID-19 under Ayushman Bharat; PM to address nation on vital aspects of COVID-19; 30 states under lockdown, borders sealed; Cops take stern action against violaters of lockdown; Manipur reports first COVID-19 case; Omar Abdullah to be released from detention and more news #CoronavirusLockdown #ShaheenBaghEmpty #PMModiAddress 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this