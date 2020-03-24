Global  

Michael Gove: It is 'critically important' to stay at home

Michael Gove: It is 'critically important' to stay at home

Michael Gove: It is 'critically important' to stay at home

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated the Prime Minister's restrictions on people leaving their homes, insisting that it is 'critically important' to protect lives.

Mr Gove also clarified the government's position on children of separated parents after he 'misspoke' during a broadcast interview this morning.

He confirmed that while there is a need to reduce movement, for compassionate reasons children can move between parents' homes.

Report by Keaneyn.

