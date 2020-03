Interview: Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About New COVID-19 Symptoms That May Include Loss Of Smell, Loss Of Taste now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:22s - Published Interview: Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About New COVID-19 Symptoms That May Include Loss Of Smell, Loss Of Taste Doctor Rob Danoff, who is on the front-lines in the battle against coronavirus and oversees a testing center for Jefferson Hospital in Bucks County talked to Eyewitness News about these new symptoms. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Interview: Dr. Rob Danoff Talks About New COVID-19 Symptoms That May Include Loss Of Smell, Loss Of Taste CBS 3, "EYEWITNESS NEWS," JIM,BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU SO MUCH, THANK.WELL, IF THINGS CONTINUE TOEVOLVE IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19, THERE IS NOW TALK OFSOME NEW SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUTFOR, DOCTOR ROB DANOFF IS ONTHE FRONT LINES IN BUCKSCOUNTY JOINING US NOW ONFACEBOOK LIFE.DOCTOR ROB, GOOD MORNING,THANKS FOR JOINING US AGAIN.GOOD MORNING, JIM HOUR,YOU?I'M DOING REALLY WELL.CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THESENEW SYMPTOMS?YES.IT IS INTERESTING.SO IN OTHER COUNTRIES, ANDSTARTING TO SEE IT HERE, LOSSOF TASTE, OR LOSS OF SMELL, ORBY THE, MAY BE THE ONLYSYMPTOMS IN THE EARLY SYMPTOMOF SOMEONE WITH COVID-19.AND SO THE PEOPLE WITH THATTEN TO DO VERY WELL.SO PLOWS DON'T GET EXTRASCARED.WE WILL TILLS -- TEST YOU,TELL THE DOCTOR ABOUT THESYMPTOMS FROM IT, SEEING MOREOF T SO PLEASE UNAWARE.NOW, ALSO SOME OTHER GOOD NEWSOUT THERE.IT TURNS OUT SOME STUDIES ARESHOWING THAT MOST PEOPLE WITHSYMPTOMS DEVELOP ANTI BODYTOES FIGHT THIS DISEASE EARLYON.THAT IS WHY THE MAJORITY ATLEAST ZERO EIGHT TO 85% OFPEOPLE WHO GET THIS HAVE VERYMILD ILLNESS AND DO WELL.GOOD DOCTOR ROB.YOU KNOW, DOCTOR ROB, A LOT OFCRAZY STUFF FLOATING AROUND ONSOCIAL MEDIA.THERE WAS SOME KNUCKLEHEADDOWN IN FLORIDA SAYING YOUKNOW BLOW A HAIR DRYER IN YOURFACE AND THAT'S GOING TO KILLTHE VIRUS.PEOPLE ARE SAYING GARGLE.YOU KNOW WITH ALL OF THESETHINGS OUT THERE, WHERE ARE WEWITH POTENTIAL TREATMENTS ANDMEDICATIONS IN.YOU KNOW, THERE ARE FOURCLINICAL TRIALS GOING ON RIGHTNOW.SOME ARE PROMISING.SO THEY'RE REALLY TRYING TOEXPEDITE THIS AND SEE WHAT'SHELPING.I CAN TELL THAT YOU IN OTHERCOUNTRIES EVEN OUR COUNTRY,SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE CRITICALLYILL, USING SOME OF THESE, ANDSOME HAVE SHOWN SOME GOODRESULTS.IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TODEFINITELY COUNT ON THEM, SOJUST STAND BY BUT POLICE DON'TGO OUT ASK YOUR DOCTOR OR THEPHARMACIST OR HYDROXY OR -- WEDON'T KNOW IT WORKS YET.AND THEY CAN DO MORE HARM HANDGOOD.BUT KEEP IN TOUCH.BECAUSE IT IS BEING WORKED ONVERY QUICKLY.SO HAD YOU ARE THINGS GOINGAT YOUR TESTING SITE THATYOU'RE OVERSEEING?HAVE YOU SEEN AN INCREASE IFPATIENTS THERE?ABSOLUTELY.AND SO PATIENTS WITH MILDSYMPTOMS, SEEN SOME WITH MORESYMPTOMS.STILL SEEING FLU OUT THERE.SO JUST EVERYONE BE AWARE,INFLUENZA IS STILL OUT THERE.WE ARE TESTING POOR PEOPLE THAS BEEN VERY CALM.IT IS BY APPOINTMENT.AND AS LONG AS WE PROVIDEINFORMATION, THAT'S VERYHELPFUL.AND IN SOUTH KOREA WHERE THEYSHELTER IN PLACE IN A LOT OFOTHER COUNTRIES THAT'S BEENSHOWN TO STOP THE SPREAD OFVIRUS.SO I WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW,YOU HAVE JUST AS IMPORTANTROLE AS ANYBODY.BECAUSE BY YOU STAYING HOMEYOU'RE PROTECTING NOT ONLYYOUR FAMILY LITTLE BUT OTHERPEOPLE.SO ALL PLAYING A ROLE, THANWILL HELP US GET THROUGH THISIN A GOOD WAY.DOCTOR ROB, BESIDESSPREADING THE VIRUS, ALSO ASPREAD OF FEAR GOING ON RIGHTSO WHAT'S YOUR MESSAGE FOR THEPEOPLE THROUGHOUT THAT AREWATCHING RIGHT NOW?YES, THE BIGGEST VIRUSRIGHT NOW REALLY NOT VIRUS, ITIS FEAR.AND ANXIETY.SO THE BEST THING IS DON'T,YOU KNOW, KEEP ALL DAY OR READBEING THIS ALL DAY.DO SOME OTHER STUFF THAT MAKESIT NORMAL.KNOW THAT THERE ARE A LOT OFPEOPLE WORKING ON THIS,LOOKING AFTER YOU, WE HAVEGOOD PROCESSES IN PLACE.THE SHELTER IN PLACE IS VERYEFFECTIVE.AND THEN WE'RE GOING TO GETTHROUGH THIS JUST LIKE WEALWAYS DO.SO PLEASE, LOOK TO TRY TO GETSOME NORMALCY IN YOUR LIFE.THE SUN WILL ALWAYS SHINE.WE GO GET YOU THERE THIS,OKAY?THANK YOU DOCTOR ROB, WE





