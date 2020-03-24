Global  

Local teacher stays connected with students through Facebook live videos

North Vermillion High School’s art teacher is using Facebook live videos to share pottery demonstrations with his students.

Wabash valley teachers are finding creative methods to stay connected with their students.

"charles wagoner" teaches art at "north vermillion junior-senior high school."

As news 10's tilly marlatt shows us... he's sharing art lessons with students... and the community... through facebook live videos.

Pk} students aren't the only ones longing to be back in the classroom.

Teachers are too.

North vermillion's art teacher vermillion's art teacher charles wagoner says he misses his students.

"it's an important community this school is and teachers do more than just teach subject matter, and those kids were also really supportive of us so it's really a community."

(charles wagoner, art teacher at north vermillion junior-senior high school) social media is helping students and teachers stay connected.

Wagoner posted a facebook live video on sunday doing a pottery demonstration.

"well give everyone a break from everything and make contact with my students and other people who might enjoy that.

A lot of parents are home with students right now and they are looking for ways to keep them busy and engaged."

The video received roughly one hundred comments, many from parents of north vermillion art students.

Wagoner hopes students can find comfort in art during this time.

"art is important and music and poetry no matter what, but especially when things are challenging like this.

I think art is really a great way to express your feelings and to get through things like this."

Reporting in terre haute, tilly marlatt, news




