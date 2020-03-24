This Rice-Sized Blob Is the Oldest Animal Ancestor, Scientists Say 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:07s - Published This Rice-Sized Blob Is the Oldest Animal Ancestor, Scientists Say A fossil discovered in Australia provides a record-breaking evolutionary link to most animals on earth. 0

