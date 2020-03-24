China To Lift Travel Lockdown On Wuhan In April 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published China To Lift Travel Lockdown On Wuhan In April Wuhan government officials announced Tuesday that public transportation in and out of Wuhan will restart on April 8. 0

