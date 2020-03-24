Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Trudeau gets Canadian celebs to join #PlankTheCurve challenge

Justin Trudeau gets Canadian celebs to join #PlankTheCurve challenge

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Justin Trudeau gets Canadian celebs to join #PlankTheCurve challenge

Justin Trudeau gets Canadian celebs to join #PlankTheCurve challenge

Canada's Prime Minister's social media challenge against Covid-19 even got Seth Rogen to come out of his bunker.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnseenNewsUK

Unseen News UK RT @SalimPatel92: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today... “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Go home and stay home.” He sounded pissed. Hope… 8 hours ago

margaret_sc

Margaret SC Leong RT @AlexandraLSmit2: Honestly, I know Justin Trudeau gets a lot of criticism but him addressing the nation’s children about #COVIDー19 today… 20 hours ago

SalimPatel92

Salim Noorie Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today... “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Go home and stay home.” He sounded pissed… https://t.co/I5rQYCrZUV 20 hours ago

C_lendahand

Carla Lefebvre @jaketapper The difference between a US politician & Canadian PM? Trudeau's wife gets Covid 19. Justin immediately… https://t.co/9TSSZyWQIa 1 day ago

AlexandraLSmit2

🇨🇦Cat George: Serial Killer of Inanimate Objects Honestly, I know Justin Trudeau gets a lot of criticism but him addressing the nation’s children about #COVIDー19 to… https://t.co/CgMAzzpMai 2 days ago

deelightfuller

circus life Why did Justin Trudeau of Canada close Canadian borders to outsiders. Guess open borders are awesome until your wi… https://t.co/xL1JCQ9HZJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.