Justin Trudeau gets Canadian celebs to join #PlankTheCurve challenge

Unseen News UK RT @SalimPatel92: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today... “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Go home and stay home.” He sounded pissed. Hope… 8 hours ago

Margaret SC Leong RT @AlexandraLSmit2: Honestly, I know Justin Trudeau gets a lot of criticism but him addressing the nation’s children about #COVIDー19 today… 20 hours ago

Salim Noorie Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today... “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Go home and stay home.” He sounded pissed… https://t.co/I5rQYCrZUV 20 hours ago

Carla Lefebvre @jaketapper The difference between a US politician & Canadian PM? Trudeau's wife gets Covid 19. Justin immediately… https://t.co/9TSSZyWQIa 1 day ago

🇨🇦Cat George: Serial Killer of Inanimate Objects Honestly, I know Justin Trudeau gets a lot of criticism but him addressing the nation’s children about #COVIDー19 to… https://t.co/CgMAzzpMai 2 days ago