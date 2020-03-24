Raab challenged over British citizens stranded abroad

Former immigration minister Caroline Nokes has challenged foreign secretary Dominic Raab on the efforts being made by the Foreign Office to repatriate Britons stranded abroad because of Covid-19.

It follows government advice for all Britons currently travelling abroad to return to the UK as soon as possible.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn