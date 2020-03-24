Kansas City restaurants taking new steps in response to COVID-19

SOME BUSINESSES INMISSOURI ARE WORKINGTO KEEP EMPLOYEES ANDCUSTOMERS SAFE ASWELL.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSTALKED TO TWOBUSINESSES THAT AREFINDING NEW WAYS OFDOING BUSINESS.Heather White, Co Owner of TheRussell"Is this really happening?

Howis this going to effect us?"MORE CHANGES BECAUSEOF THE CORONAVIRUS.THIS TIME EFFECTINGRESTAURANTS.Amante Dimingo, Co Owner andChef of The Russell"We have even started to rollall of our silver wear.

We arechecking all of our employeeshealth to make sure they feelgood and are healthyeveryday."THE RUSSELL IN KANSASCITY IS GOING THE EXTRAMILE TO PROTECTCUSTOMERS AS WELL.Jordan Betts 41 Action NewsReporter"Here they areaving curbside service.

People will pullup after ordering online.Employees here will havegloves on and place that foodin their car to make surecustomers are safe."Amante Dimingo, Co Owner andChef of The Russell"Honestly it's one of the mostsanitary things that we canoffer right now is curbside.Obviously we are calling it theblack glove service so that weavoid as much contact withtheir food as possible."AT RUBY JEAN'S JUICERY,OWNER CHRIS GOODE HASMADE CUTS.Chris Goode, Owner and FounderofRuby Jean's Juicery"We have reduced ourlocations down to this Troostlocation.

So we have closedtheir downtown location andWhole Foods location untilfurther notice.""We have also moved to onlyto accepting to go orders andpick up only."BUT, THE JUICERY ISADDING NEW THINGS....Goode"we are also launching ourmobile app in order forcustomers to get curb sidepick up and to go orders fromour app directly.GOODE IS IN A GROUP OFSMALL BUSINESS OWNERSHAVING TO MAKEDIFFICULT DECISIONS ANDADJUST TO KEEPCUSTOMERS PROTECTED.BUT, SAYS HE WILL REMAINPOSITIVEGoode"We face challenges day inand day out.

But this is oneyou couldn't possibly preparefor.

Overall we have a resolvein our faith and knowing thatwe all have to work together."IN KANSAS CITY JORDANBETTS 41 ACTION NE