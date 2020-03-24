Firemen and police spray disinfectant on streets of Medan, Indonesia as president rules out nationwide lockdown

Indonesian firemen and police were seen spraying disinfectant on roads in Medan City, Indonesia on Tuesday (March 24).

The disinfectant is being sprayed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

President Joko Widodo has ruled out the possibility of imposing a nationwide lockdown and has instead ordered mass testing to contain the new coronavirus.

In addition to officers spraying disinfectants on roads, Widodo also called on people not to leave their house.