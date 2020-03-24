Drew Barrymore has a line of chic blue light glasses perfect for working from home

If you’re not familiar with FLOWER Beauty and FLOWER Home, .

They’re Barrymore’s brands that have graced us with some of the most affordable makeup products (that actually look good!) .

And home accessories that instantly make any space look professionally decorated.

And as part of one of her latest launches FLOWER Eyewear, which offers prescription glasses, .

Barrymore recently added blue light glasses to the selection, which couldn’t have come at a better time.

FLOWER Eyewear’s blue light glasses include seven different styles available in three different frames.

FLOWER by Drew Blue Light Computer Onyx Black Violet Frame Glasses.

FLOWER by Drew Blue Light Tiger Eye Tort Marigold Frame Computer Glasses.

FLOWER by Drew Blue Light Tiger Eye Tort Daisy Frame Computer Glasses.

FLOWER by Drew Blue Light Crystal Tortoise Daisy Frame Computer Glasses