The special hours are 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday through April 28.



Tweets about this Cerritos Newspaper Walmart Offers Special Shopping Hours for Older Adults https://t.co/B67UqAfxkH 1 hour ago Winning 2020 RT @azfamily: Following other retailers, Walmart changes store hours, offers 'special shopping hour' to seniors in response to coronavirus… 4 days ago Offers.com From @Walmart to @WholeFoods, these retailers are designating special shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable sho… https://t.co/LPu4D28rP1 4 days ago Betty A. Gray Walmart changes store hours, offers 'special shopping hour' to seniors in response to coronavirus | Coronavirus |… https://t.co/0iSr0SbWOv 5 days ago beiy RT @FOX5Vegas: .@Walmart announced a change in store hours as well as a shopping hour reserved for seniors in response to the novel coronav… 5 days ago FOX5 Las Vegas .@Walmart announced a change in store hours as well as a shopping hour reserved for seniors in response to the nove… https://t.co/jHC5JBGaBV 5 days ago KATHRYN RT @KMOV: Walmart changes store hours, offers 'special shopping hour' to seniors in response to coronavirus https://t.co/PXulZRV1Zm #KMOV h… 5 days ago David RT @foxcarolinanews: ATTENTION WALMART SHOPPERS: The stores will be switching up hours and allow seniors their own time to shop for what th… 5 days ago