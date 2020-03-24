Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 52:38s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'

Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It'

According to Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on March 24, the COVID-19 rate of increase in New York has gone up.

The rate of new infections is doubling every three days.

New projections show the number of needed hospital beds is up to 140,000 within the next 14 to 21 days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NY_Coronavirus

New York COVID19 Updates NEW YORK UPDATE: -25,665 confirmed cases (+4,790) -210 deaths (+53) -14,904 in NYC -Cuomo's messaging becomes dir… https://t.co/zVNURwbZDy 6 minutes ago

mina_12121970

I Tweet Instagram Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, ‘We’re Not Slowing It’ – CBS New York https://t.co/hx20DZwdMP 8 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of #Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It' - Mar 24 @ 12:34 PM ET https://t.co/CX6xTut4t3 10 minutes ago

Jossfjh

Josseline Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, ‘We’re Not Slowing It’ https://t.co/ChXg994ZHL 13 minutes ago

NYCCittaMia

Mia RT @HotpageNews: NY Gov. Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It' ---- https://t.co/nDefiw5JwF 14 minutes ago

HotpageNews

AlbertReport NY Gov. Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It' ---- https://t.co/nDefiw5JwF 14 minutes ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News NY Gov. Cuomo Says Rate Of Virus Spread Has Increased, 'We're Not Slowing It' - https://t.co/xZxKWSROoB 14 minutes ago

stanka_d

s d RT @LSchmidtFox5: #Breaking Gov. Cuomo Coronavirus Update Tuesday March 24: Says “the curve is getting worse” & there will be a surge in… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.