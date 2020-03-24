Global  

Business Not As Usual

Monday, the New York Stock Exchange closed its trading floor for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic, but trading is still continuing electronically.

Michael Piwowar, former SEC Commissioner and executive director of Milken Institute, told Cheddar Tuesday that the SEC had gone through several steps to make it possible for electronic and remote trading to happen.

