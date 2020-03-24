Global  

2020 Olympics will be delayed up to a year: Japan PM Abe

The IOC agree to a one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of the threat of coronavirus, says Japan&apos;s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

