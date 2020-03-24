Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call The infamous 2016 phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has made its way back into the news after a video of the call was recently leaked to social media.

The leaked video seemed to prove proves that Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had lied about what actually happened during the call.

After getting word of the leaked video, Swift took to Instagram and briefly alluded to the situation, before redirecting her fans to donate to the World Health Organization and Feeding America.

Taylor Swift, via Instagram In response, Kardashian West took to Twitter to address Swift directly, accusing her of reigniting an “old exchange.” Kim Kardashian West, via Twitter She then accused Swift of “lying,” saying Swift’s publicist had incorrectly said “Kanye never called to ask for permission,” when he had, in fact, called her.

Kim Kardashian West, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lovebscott

B. Scott RT @lovebscott: Kim Kardashian Blasts Taylor Swift for Choosing to 'Reignite an Old Exchange' with Leaked Kanye West Footage: 'I Know You A… 46 minutes ago

OnoBello

OnoBello.com Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift Reignite Feud Over Kanye West’s Leaked Call - https://t.co/pMS8Im9mmf https://t.co/Bp9qVjSXNE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.