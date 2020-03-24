Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call The infamous 2016 phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has made its way back into the news after a video of the call was recently leaked to social media.

The leaked video seemed to prove proves that Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, had lied about what actually happened during the call.

After getting word of the leaked video, Swift took to Instagram and briefly alluded to the situation, before redirecting her fans to donate to the World Health Organization and Feeding America.

Taylor Swift, via Instagram In response, Kardashian West took to Twitter to address Swift directly, accusing her of reigniting an “old exchange.” Kim Kardashian West, via Twitter She then accused Swift of “lying,” saying Swift’s publicist had incorrectly said “Kanye never called to ask for permission,” when he had, in fact, called her.

Kim Kardashian West, via Twitter