Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian
Reignite Feud Over 'Famous' Phone Call The infamous 2016 phone call between
Kanye West and Taylor Swift has made its
way back into the news after a video of the
call was recently leaked to social media.
The leaked video seemed to prove
proves that Kanye and his wife,
Kim Kardashian West, had lied about
what actually happened during the call.
After getting word of the leaked video, Swift took
to Instagram and briefly alluded to the situation,
before redirecting her fans to donate to the
World Health Organization and Feeding America.
Taylor Swift,
via Instagram In response, Kardashian West took to
Twitter to address Swift directly, accusing
her of reigniting an “old exchange.” Kim Kardashian
West, via Twitter She then accused Swift of “lying,” saying Swift’s
publicist had incorrectly said “Kanye never called
to ask for permission,” when he had, in fact, called her.
Kim Kardashian
West, via Twitter