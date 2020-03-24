Global  

An Ontario Grocery Store Has Closed After An Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

An Ontario Grocery Store Has Closed After An Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

An Ontario Grocery Store Has Closed After An Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

While the Ford government ordered a mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces on Monday night, grocery stores and pharmacies will still remain open during this time.

However, one Ontario grocery store is shutting down temporarily after one of their workers tested positive for COVID-19.

A Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa is now being deep cleaned before re-opening.

