Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Has Affected Millions of Jobs, But Here Are Some Big Companies Mass Hiring

COVID-19 Has Affected Millions of Jobs, But Here Are Some Big Companies Mass Hiring

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 Has Affected Millions of Jobs, But Here Are Some Big Companies Mass Hiring

COVID-19 Has Affected Millions of Jobs, But Here Are Some Big Companies Mass Hiring

Millions of Americans have already felt or could potentially feel the financial effects of the coronavirus, but Veuer’s Justin Kircher has several big companies out there hiring during the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gkarran

Gillian K-Cumberlege RT @cmi_ceo: A big step towards reassuring the millions of employees affected that their jobs are safe for now. The job retention programme… 2 days ago

cmi_ceo

Ann Francke OBE A big step towards reassuring the millions of employees affected that their jobs are safe for now. The job retentio… https://t.co/SpL2WKcAg5 3 days ago

Silva

Rohan Silva Meanwhile in the US: "Hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers across the United States have already been laid… https://t.co/lPr3qCN6gf 6 days ago

DunkelsKing

StutyBoy #FBPE #RevokeA50🇪🇺🇩🇪🇬🇧 @BiggusNeckus @amidgley @visimillero @sazmeister88 I don’t want to appear disrespectful to you, but millions, maybe… https://t.co/FMC00X2Ane 6 days ago

leesean

LeeSean 立翔 RT @DavidSpinks: There's a petition to provide relief to people working in the event industry who have been affected by COVID-19. Already s… 1 week ago

DavidSpinks

David Spinks There's a petition to provide relief to people working in the event industry who have been affected by COVID-19. Al… https://t.co/N1OwsrLT2r 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.