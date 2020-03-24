Global  

Virtual karate lessons keep kids busy through lockdown

Five karate kids in one family show how they are kicking the coronavirus blues into touch through virtual training.

Mikie, 16, Kayde, 11, Marley, nine, Ernie, seven and Rudy, five, were exercising in the garden of their home in Tooting, south-west London, as the country went into lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Along with many thousands of children across the UK, the five Clarke-Collins boys have been told not to go to school and to stay at home.

As a way to keep active during the lockdown, the family have joined virtual karate classes led by Tooting-based instructor Linda Marchant.

