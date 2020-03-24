Global  

People Wish Birthday Girl With Cars Parade

This girl had her birthday, but due to quarantine, everyone was practicing social distancing.

She sat on her lawn, and her neighbors and friends surprised her with a parade, wishing her from their cars.

They waved banners and honked.

Another neighbor set up speakers on the street and played the birthday song for her.

She was overwhelmed by the show.

