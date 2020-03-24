People Come to Their Balconies and Clap to Show Gratitude to Healthcare Professionals

Global  

At the behest of the Prime Minister of India, these people came out to the balconies of their apartments at a set time.

They clapped, beat metal plates, and played conch shells to show gratitude to healthcare professionals and sanitation workers who are working round the clock in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

They got together to show their united spirit in difficult times of the pandemic.

