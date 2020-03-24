Tugboat plays Monty Python's ‘Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life’ to locked-down Londoners

A heartwarming video has emerged of a tugboat sailing up the River Thames, whilst blasting out ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’ from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

The filmer, Tom Quinn, told Newsflare: "This morning outside my window in Rotherhithe, South East London, to cheer up Londoners stuck inside." The video was recorded on Tuesday (March 24), the UK's first day of nationwide state-enforced lockdown.