Joe Wicks on his living room PE classes now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published Joe Wicks on his living room PE classes Fitness coach Joe Wicks discusses his live home workout, which amassed over 1.4 million viewers on Tuesday morning. The streams are is aimed at children that are being home schooled due to Covid-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this