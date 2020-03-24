Coronavirus Update: 43 Californians Have Died 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:30s - Published Coronavirus Update: 43 Californians Have Died There are over 2,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California. So far, 43 people have died. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bob the Berean UPDATE to BREAKING: The courts have ruled that “A mere suspicion, unsupported by facts giving rise to reasonable or… https://t.co/hhGwyiJ1N5 4 days ago richard wilson RT @theipaper: Coronavirus latest... 🔴 Global restrictions kick in, with Californians order to 'stay at home' 🔴 In the UK, the people who q… 6 days ago George Wilson Although you have tried to work across party lines, turns out you are just like the rest of your cronies - Duncan H… https://t.co/YuAgYmh173 1 week ago i newspaper Coronavirus latest... 🔴 Global restrictions kick in, with Californians order to 'stay at home' 🔴 In the UK, the peo… https://t.co/6OVcfX6nA8 1 week ago RonaldFlores If you did heard yet! All Californians, nearly 4o million people, have been ordered to stay at home except for… https://t.co/jThVETbLFD 1 week ago