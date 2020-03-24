'My mom is not expendable': Cuomo

"We're not going to accept a premise that human life is disposable and we're not going to put a dollar figure on human life," Cuomo said." First order of business is to save lives, period.
Whatever it costs." Cuomo, whose state now stands at ground zero in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, has been urging the Trump administration to use the Defense Production Act to tell manufacturers they must produce desperately needed supplies for healthcare workers.
Cuomo expressed frustration at his daily news conference that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was sending New York 400 ventilators from a national stockpile when he needed 30,000 to care for the rising list of victims.