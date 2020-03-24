Influencer under fire for tone-deaf post in supermarket

Instagram influencer Skye Wheatley is facing backlash for sharing a photo of empty supermarket shelves to promote a prize giveaway.

The former “Big Brother” star shared information about a contest where entrants could win $11,700.

She paired the entry details alongside three photos of herself and her son posing in bare aisles.

Stores across the globe are having a difficult time staying stocked with necessities as panic and bulk shopping have become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters spoke out about Wheatley’s post, calling it “tone-deaf,” “tacky” and “insensitive".

“Competition aside, the photo is just completely unnecessary and hurtful,” Instagram user house_of_hitchos wrote.

Others defended Wheatley, thanking her for providing a “distraction” and defending the fact she is promoting an opportunity for her followers to win money, not selling something.

Wheatley’s post has since been updated in response to the backlash.

“Please be kind to one another, please send love not hate,” Wheatley wrote in the new caption.

“Please focus on the positives and be aware of the negatives but shift your energy to the light, not the darkness"