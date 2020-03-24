Oprah Winfrey Says Stedman Graham Is Quarantining in Their Guest House The media mogul revealed that her longtime partner is quarantining in their guesthouse as a precaution.

According to the CDC, adults over 65 with underlying medical conditions can be at a higher risk for severe coronavirus-related illness.

Oprah Winfrey, via OprahMag.com Graham's recent travels influenced their decision to quarantine separately.

Despite their separation, Winfrey said she's "never bored."