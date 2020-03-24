Global  

Oprah Winfrey Says Stedman Graham Is Quarantining in Their Guest House The media mogul revealed that her longtime partner is quarantining in their guesthouse as a precaution.

According to the CDC, adults over 65 with underlying medical conditions can be at a higher risk for severe coronavirus-related illness.

Oprah Winfrey, via OprahMag.com Graham's recent travels influenced their decision to quarantine separately.

Oprah Winfrey, via OprahMag.com Oprah Winfrey, via OprahMag.com Despite their separation, Winfrey said she's "never bored." Oprah Winfrey, via OprahMag.com Oprah Winfrey, via OprahMag.com

