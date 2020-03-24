Local hospital sets up clinic to help with COVID-19

To self quarentine for "14"-days.

/////// good samaritan hospital has set up a clinc for suspected respiratory patients.

The clinic is off campus from the hospital.

The goal is to keep covid-19 cases isolated.

Good samaritan has converted the convenient care clinic on willow street into the respiratory clinic.

As you can see in the video the hospital has set up cones to follow.

Workers can meet people at their cars to diagnose their problems. if a patient needs more care...they are brought into a waiting room.

There a pulmonoligst will take over.

Officals with good samaritan say this idea came from a national network of hospitals.

They stress the importance of keeping respiratory cases away from other patients.

//////// "this covid organism is highly contagious as compared to, such as influenza.

So where we can screen patients and we're trying to do that through our nurse triage line.

Or if they come to one of our sites then we try to screen them to get their care provided over there through the drive through testing and triage location."

