Man Dies After Ingesting Chloroquine to Protect Himself From Coronavirus The Arizona man thought the toxic substance would protect him from being infected with the virus, according to NBC News.

His wife also ingested chloroquine phosphate and is currently under critical care.

The couple ingested the ingredient listed on a parasite treatment for fish, not the medication form used to treat malaria in humans.

The man's wife said that she saw President Trump talking about the potential benefits of chloroquine on television.

Woman, via NBC News The couple, both in their 60s, mixed a small amount of the substance with liquid and drank it.

