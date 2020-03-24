Global  

Local athletes wait for Olympic opportunity

Local athletes wait for Olympic opportunity

Local athletes wait for Olympic opportunity

Alex Gliese was on his way to competing in this summer’s 2020 Olympic Games.

But Tuesday's postponement of the Tokyo Games because of coronavirus concerns changed all of that.

Local athletes wait for Olympic opportunity

ATHLETES WHOSE CHANCES ATREACHING THE PINNACLE OF THEIRSPORT MUST BE PUT ON HOLD.WMA━2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNESPOKE TO SOME OF THEM TODAY.Alex Gliese was on his way tocompeting in this summer2020 Olympic Games.

Untiltoday.

SOT: Alex Gliese: Itwas a little bit disappointingfor me to find out thateverything kind of gotcanceled and pushed off.

The2━yea━old from Columbia hasdual citizenship with Denmark.Henational swim team.

Sincegraduating from UMBC lastsummer he put his PhD studieson hold to try and fulfill hisOlympic dream.

SOT: Gliese:Wecertain dates and the timingof it, and then to kind ofhave that ripped away from us,itthe right thing to do topostpone the games.

JackSaunderson agrees.

SOT: JackSaunderson: I think itfair play on the IOCand the Olympic Committee.

The2━yea━old Laurel native andTowson University grad is onthe U.S. national swim team.He had a legitimate shot atheading to Tokyo to compete inthe 100 meter butterfly.

Heviewing this extra year oftraining as a positive.

SOT:Saunderson: It may mess upwith the timeline but as oftoday the Olympics are in 2021so thatWhile SaundersonGlieseabout to flare, Farrah Hall ishoping hers hasnextinguished.

SOT: FarrahHall: It feels a little bitempty now not to have it.

Forme ithuge challenge to regoup.

Hallgrew up in Annapolis.

She nowlives in France.

This was tobe her second Olympic Gamescompeting in windsurfing.

Shealready had a spot on TeamUSA.

Now the future is up inthe air for the 3━yea━old.SOT: Hall: I feel a lot ofpressure just being able tocontinue in my sport foranother year and how Ito manage this.

I just have tostay tough and wait and trainthe best I can and just kindof see what unfolds.

Thatall anyone can do.

InBaltimore, Shawn StepneWMA━2 News.AS WE CONTINUE TO BRING YTHE LATEST UPDAT




