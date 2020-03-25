'American Idol' contestant suffers seizure during performance

An “American Idol” performance took a scary turn when a contestant suffered a seizure onstage.

Makayla Brownlee, a 17-year-old contestant from Wellington, Kansas, went onstage to perform Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”.

Before she began to sing, she seemed to become disoriented and began walking away.

She later collapsed.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie immediately expressed concern.

Once she was evaluated and began recovering from the incident, her father explained that his daughter collapsed because of a rare heart condition known as vasovagal syncope.

She can’t control it,” he said.

“This opportunity is so important for her.

I’d hate to see it inhibited in any way because she’s such a good singer".

Brownlee then explained to the cameras that the condition causes her to react to stress differently than other people, sometimes resulting in a seizure.

She moved on to the next round of the competition