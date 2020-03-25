Rochester Area Builders Collecting Masks

Care workers are facing a shortage of protective gear as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

That's why rochester area builders is collecting and donating ná 95 respirator masks.

It's coordinating with olmsted county to send the masks to wherever they're in highest need in the med city.

Rochester area builders and its partners recognize their extra masks can offer vital protection to doctors.

Xxx we're in this together and we're going to get through it.

It's going to be fine.

Rochester, if there's anywhere we're fortunate enough to be, it's here rochester area builders has collected more than 125 masks so far á and they're accepting donations.///