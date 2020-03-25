Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:10s - Published Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions The Colorado Apartment Association issued a set of recommendations Tuesday to its members on how to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Colorado, including creating payment plans for people who have lost their income and waiving late fees through the end of April. 0

