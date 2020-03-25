Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions

Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions

Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions

The Colorado Apartment Association issued a set of recommendations Tuesday to its members on how to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Colorado, including creating payment plans for people who have lost their income and waiving late fees through the end of April.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

caahq_org

Colorado Apartment Association “We are encouraging housing providers to do their part to assist residents who are suffering from lost income by re… https://t.co/ESLMtGCzZc 6 hours ago

WashedReese

Reese 🪐 RT @DenverChannel: Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions. https://t.co/5… 15 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Colorado Apartment Association tells members to create plans for people who lose income, pause evictions.… https://t.co/6Z6epKntiV 19 hours ago

JessStohlmann

Jess StohlmannRainey RT @DenverChannel: The Colorado Apartment Association issued a set of recommendations Tuesday to its members on how to respond to the COVID… 1 day ago

AmongstACS

🌸 amirah. RT @DenverChannel: Here are the CAA’s recommendations to its members. https://t.co/u9Zpo1Nwbl https://t.co/kNM57eFyno 1 day ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Here are the CAA’s recommendations to its members. https://t.co/u9Zpo1Nwbl https://t.co/kNM57eFyno 1 day ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News The Colorado Apartment Association issued a set of recommendations Tuesday to its members on how to respond to the… https://t.co/zZZwGuhmHj 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.