Amid COVID-19 fears, the CDC, CPW welcome Coloradans to responsibly exercise outside
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Amid COVID-19 fears, the CDC, CPW welcome Coloradans to responsibly exercise outside
Denver’s stay-at-home order begins Tuesday afternoon to help cut down on the number of novel coronavirus cases, but health officials are still encouraging Coloradans to get outside and exercise, as long as they do so in a safe and responsible manner.