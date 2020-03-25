Amid COVID-19 fears, the CDC, CPW welcome Coloradans to responsibly exercise outside

Global  

Denver’s stay-at-home order begins Tuesday afternoon to help cut down on the number of novel coronavirus cases, but health officials are still encouraging Coloradans to get outside and exercise, as long as they do so in a safe and responsible manner.

