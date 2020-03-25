Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:39s - Published You can send your lyrics to Bon Jovi by using #DoWhatYouCan 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus ♪♪SINGER JON BON JOVI NEEDSSOME HELP FROM ASPIRINGSONGWRITERS.HE'S WRITING A NEW SONG ABOUTTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BUT HEWANTS FANS TO HELP HIM FINISHIT.DOWN HERE WE BEND BUT DON'TBREAKDOWN HERE WE ALL UNDERSTANDYOU CAN'T DO WHAT YOU DOYOU DO WHAT YOU CANTHAT'S PART OF THE CHORUS THENEW JERSEY ROCKER HAS WRITTENFOR HIS NEW SONG DO WHAT YOUCAN.HE WANTS TO HEAR YOUR FEARSFRUSTRATIONS AND OTHER FEELINGSABOUT LIFE AMID THE OUTBREAK TOFINISH THE SECOND VERSE.





