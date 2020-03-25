Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus

Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus
You can send your lyrics to Bon Jovi by using #DoWhatYouCan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus

♪♪SINGER JON BON JOVI NEEDSSOME HELP FROM ASPIRINGSONGWRITERS.HE'S WRITING A NEW SONG ABOUTTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BUT HEWANTS FANS TO HELP HIM FINISHIT.DOWN HERE WE BEND BUT DON'TBREAKDOWN HERE WE ALL UNDERSTANDYOU CAN'T DO WHAT YOU DOYOU DO WHAT YOU CANTHAT'S PART OF THE CHORUS THENEW JERSEY ROCKER HAS WRITTENFOR HIS NEW SONG DO WHAT YOUCAN.HE WANTS TO HEAR YOUR FEARSFRUSTRATIONS AND OTHER FEELINGSABOUT LIFE AMID THE OUTBREAK TOFINISH THE SECOND VERSE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pigmeocosmico

morlaco quiteño RT @ClassicRockMag: Jon Bon Jovi asks fans to help write a song - as David Bryan confirms coronavirus diagnosis: https://t.co/OptFharBnE ht… 8 hours ago

technoappgeek

teamhtc Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus https://t.co/xeMu6S4NG2 https://t.co/Wfv01nCPdQ 2 days ago

longcenter

Long Center Our lunchtime project is trying our hand at a little bit of songwriting ✍️ wanna give it a go? https://t.co/GW1x9ywRud 3 days ago

pinklionheart

ℰ𝑟𝑖𝑛 🌻 RT @billboard: .@jonbonjovi is calling on fans to help him write his next song https://t.co/4jS4u9cEjL 3 days ago

extra_cat

Extra_Cat Jon Bon Jovi Needs Your Help to Write a Song: 'You Tell Me Your Story' https://t.co/FdpA4fbe5I 3 days ago

GeorgeRafael

George Rafael RT @AlanHunterMTV: Thanks Jon ! -- Jon Bon Jovi Asks Fans to Help Write New Song About Coronavirus Struggles https://t.co/H6T1qajiGi via @… 4 days ago

AlanHunterMTV

Alan Hunter Thanks Jon ! -- Jon Bon Jovi Asks Fans to Help Write New Song About Coronavirus Struggles https://t.co/H6T1qajiGi via @RollingStone 4 days ago

colleeenmm

cmbfm RT @CBSPhilly: Jon Bon Jovi Asks For Fans' Help Writing New Song About Coronavirus https://t.co/P9uL8UwA4Q 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.